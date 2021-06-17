BR.lainehardyred.050721 HS 399.JPG
Governor John Bel Edwards addresses the crowd, Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021, at the Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

For weeks Gov. John Bel Edwards has hinted that more perks and incentives could be coming for Louisianans vaccinated against COVID-19. That could include a vaccine lottery.

UPDATE: $1M jackpot, scholarships: COVID vaccine lottery announced in Louisiana. Here's how to qualify

Edwards announced earlier this month that vaccinated people can gain free admission to state parks and free drinks at some bars and restaurants.

He also said to "stay tuned for more incentives in the works," a likely nod to a vaccine lottery with cash prizes for those who get the life-saving jab.

Other states, like Ohio, have raffled off large cash prizes up to $1 million and school scholarships to people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor will host his latest press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Will Louisiana be the latest state to offer more vaccine incentives?

