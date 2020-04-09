Businesses across Baton Rouge have been struggling with the possibility of being permanently shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.
For longtime hardware store owner Ron Chenevert, owner of Chenevert True Value Hardware Center, that decision had already been made. It was just hastened along by recent stay-at-home orders, even though hardware stores are considered essential businesses and aren't required to close.
"We are closing and plan to remain closed," Chenevert said. "It's primarily because of retirement," said Chenevert, who was planning to retire this year anyway. "Myself and most of my crew are close to retirement age, and we just kind of sped things up with the stay-at-home orders."
The company, which operates a True Value franchise, has been in business for 47 years and its location on Perkins Road near Siegen Lane shuttered on March 21, after a stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The company had four employees; only one of whom was full time.
The property and building are up for sale. A buyer was in negotiation, but dropped out in recent months.
The store sits within a mile of Siegen Marketplace, which has big-box stores including hardware business competitors like Lowe's.
Chenevert's parents helped him get a store up and running in the early 1970s that was on Foster Drive. His dad even built the store, which back then was affiliated with Walter H. Allen Co. in Dallas and later acquired by True Value.
"When we first moved out there in 1973, there was only one other business there," Chenevert said. "Now it's packed."
His business has always been focused on the essentials, such as nuts, bolts, tools and building supplies. Some products he remembers, like a folding ruler, with changing times aren't sold to carpenters anymore as roll-up tape measurers have replaced those and galvanized pipes have given way to PVC material.
His brothers run another True Value location on Monterrey Drive near Greenwell Springs Road, which will continue to stay open.
"I can remember when Home Depot opened on Florida Boulevard. My brother said our customers aren't going to shop there, turns out they did," Chenevert said. "A lot of the cooperative (True Value) stores were small and didn't modernize their stores, so when the big-box stores opened they took a large part of the market," he said.
Chenevert also managed for about a decade until 2013 a nearby Baton Rouge Habitat for Humanity ReStore location, which sells donated materials for home improvements.