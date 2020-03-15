A top state official said Sunday that children attending pre-kindergarten centers should stay home if possible because of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation was made to providers by Alexander Billioux, assistant secretary for the state Department of Health.

The roughly 1,700 centers are not covered in Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive order issued Friday that directed public schools to be closed until April 13.

Some operators said at the time that they were taking extraordinary steps to ensure their facilities are clean, and that they plan to remain open as a service to parents.

Cindy Bishop, executive director of the Child Care Association of Louisiana, said last week that she expected most centers would remain open.

Billioux also said that children with a fever of cold symptoms should not attend the classes.

He said staff members considered high-risk, including the elderly and those with medical conditions, should be encouraged to stay home.

Children are considered less likely to contract the illness than those over the age of 60, and less likely to suffer major health problems if they do.

However, they can also be carriers of the virus and unwittingly expose those with more fragile health profiles to the coronavirus.

Billioux said children should be encouraged to wash their hands frequently, that child groupings should be limited and that frequent cleaning of the facilities take place.

Several operators said last week they are doing just that.

