Sno-balls are a warm weather tradition in Louisiana, and it seems no one is going to let a pandemic keep them from eating their favorite strawberry, mango or cheesecake-infused concoction.

Stands report customers are waiting long before the first fluffy ice shoots out of the machine and the window slides open to take orders.

Cars usually begin lining up for Cool Tiger Ice Snoball's drive-thru service in Baton Rouge 30 minutes before owner Debbie Nelson arrives to prep, which takes another 30 minutes.

"One guy drove up to the window yesterday, and said, 'Oh, I finally made it,'" she said. "I said, 'How long have you been waiting?' He said, 'It doesn't matter, it's worth it.'"

Some regular customers drive to the location at 5355 Jones Creek Road from Zachary, Prairieville and Walker. Others who have moved out of state call or text Nelson on holidays to make sure she's going to be open so they can swing by.

While it's all drive-thru at Cool Tiger, it's all walk-up service at Way Cool Snowballs, 7020 Antioch Road.

"We have our regulars, and they're already lined up an hour before we get here. There's one who drives a garbage truck, and her truck is always waiting," said Christine Trumps, who owns the stand with husband Jonathan.

Nelson has owned and operated Cool Tiger Ice for 16 years, starting out in a portable trailer in 2004, then moving nine years ago into a permanent building in front of Hi Nabor Supermarket on Jones Creek Road.

"Our customers are the best part of the business," she said. "Just being in business so long and seeing so many of them go from children to grownups to getting married, and now they're bringing their kids by is what makes it so special."

Nelson said some customers are so loyal they even get sno-balls to go — all the way to Minnesota. Up to 10 sno-balls are packed into an ice chest, Nelson said, for one customer to deliver to her daughter up north.

The stand is open year-round, even on warm days during colder months.

"My motto is if it's 70 degrees and sunny, we're open," Nelson said.

On her way to making her stand a success, Nelson said she visited sno-ball stands from Abbeville to New Orleans to test flavors and learn about stuffing sno-balls with ice cream and cheesecake. Then she began creating her own recipes.

"It was a trial-and-error kind of thing," she said. "You have to be very involved. It's not just something that you just make and put out the window. I require my quality to be superior. I've literally tasted every single flavor that I serve, and probably 60% of them are tweaked in some fashion."

One of Nelson's most popular flavors is Jamaican Punch, which combines several berry and fruit flavors.

"I sell as much of that as I do strawberry," she said. "I created it probably 12 years ago."

The stand is also known for its chocolate sno-balls, a combination of three different chocolate flavors and two creams. The result is a Fudgsicle-like flavor that mingles with the fluffy ice, giving it almost the consistency of ice cream.

Nelson said she's willing to try customers' suggested combinations, and if they work out, she lets the customer name it.

"With all my combinations, I think we have 90 flavors," she said. "There's so many because we can combine so many."

The stand is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Prices range from $ 1.75 to $5, and the stand accepts only cash.

+6 An uptick in home cooking has customers flocking to Iverstine Farms for locally produced meats March and April traditionally are slow months for Iverstine Farms Butcher, but that changed when the coronavirus pandemic forced people to sel…

Over at Way Cool, which offers 71 flavors along with sno-balls stuffed with ice cream and cheesecake, the most popular flavors are strawberry, wedding cake and chocolate.

Christine and Jonathan Trumps bought the sno-ball stand, a 20-year fixture in the area, in January. The Trumps are the stand's sixth owners.

It was a business Jonathan Trumps has been dreaming about for 15 years, and Christine Trumps was already familiar with the stand.

"My parents live around the corner, so I've been here before," she said. "And they knew the previous owner."

But opening weekend was tainted by the state's shuttering of restaurant dining rooms to flatten the coronavirus, forcing Way Cool to cordon off its outdoor dining area and turn to drive-thru operation. However, they have since discontinued the drive-thru and placed orange cones in the parking lot to mark places for walk-up customers' social distancing.

"We already had a set system and foundation with people knowing who we are," Christine Trumps said. "We've definitely seen a huge increase through all of this. I think it gives people a reason to get out. They have kids, they have a sweet treat, and it's exciting. And it's uplifting. Sno-balls are fun."

The stand is staffed by 10 workers, who do most of the next day's prep work the night before, including wiping everything down with bleach.

The former owner also is showing the Trumpses the ropes.

"There's a lot that goes into making a sno-ball that people don't realize," said Christine Trumps. "The formula has to be just right."

The stand is open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Prices range from $1.75 to $4.50.

For information, call (225) 726-7828.