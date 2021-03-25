Since receiving the city's first case of COVID-19 more than a year ago, Baton Rouge General Hospital did not take in any new patients sickened by the coronavirus for the first time on Wednesday.

The hospital was still caring for about 25 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, which is just a few more than the lows it saw in October. Even during those lulls, the hospital had still been taking in new patients each day since admitting its first COVID-19 patient on March 19, 2020.

The low number of patients has given hospital staff a much-needed respite after enduring three waves of infections, including the largest spike in hospitalizations around the holidays.

“This is a big milestone for our team, after a long, hard year. There were many days where it seemed like there was no end in sight, but that is changing," said Monica Nijoka, the hospital's chief nursing officer.

Louisiana this week passed a grim milestone after the state Department of Health reported more than 10,000 people are suspected of dying from the disease.

Crediting vaccines, state health officials say they've made significant progress in reducing deaths and severe illness in recent weeks.

Last week, Touro Infirmary in New Orleans said its COVID unit was empty for the first time since last March, when the facility took in the state's first reported COVID-19 patient.

Hospitalizations from the coronavirus have plummeted statewide since the beginning of the year and on Thursday dropped below 400 patients, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

More than 1.1 million people have received their first dose of the vaccines, Starting Monday, anyone older than 16 will be eligible for a shot.

"We know the vaccine is working, and we are seeing that reflected in hospitalizations,” Nijoka said.