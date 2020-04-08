Gregory Warren was a man of routines, someone who approached new challenges with structure and discipline — from high school basketball games to wartime overseas deployments and decades of law enforcement service.
He took pride in the uniforms he wore.
Most mornings for the past 26 years, he donned the deep green uniform of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. He was completing that familiar routine the morning of March 27 when Warren suddenly found himself too weak to finish dressing.
His wife took him to the hospital, never suspecting that her husband of 30 years wouldn't come home.
Warren, 53, had developed a persistent cough and tested positive for coronavirus two days later. He spent the next several days on a ventilator before being pronounced dead Sunday, becoming the first local law enforcement officer to die from COVID-19.
Now his relatives are struggling to comprehend how someone so strong and active could succumb to this new disease.
Decades had passed since Warren played sports in high school and passed military fitness tests, but family said he was still athletic and loved spending time outside.
"We thought he was in perfect health, lean and fit," his niece LaKeivea Warren said in an interview. "We just really thought he would pull through this one."
The parish coroner's office said Gregory Warren had at least one underlying medical condition that could have exacerbated the effects of coronavirus, but officials didn't reveal the exact one because of medical privacy laws. High blood pressure has been the most common condition among the 37 Baton Rouge residents who have died from the virus.
Warren was planning to retire next year. Then he and his wife would move back to their hometown, the small village of Waterproof in rural Tensas Parish that was named for its apparent immunity from the Mississippi River's floodwaters during the community's early history.
The couple started dating in high school and have been together ever since, raising two sons and a daughter. They left Waterproof when Warren attended college at Southern University, where he earned a degree in finance. He later joined the U.S. Marines and served at least two tours during Desert Storm.
LaKeivea Warren said her uncle loved the country life and couldn't wait to move back home after decades in Baton Rouge. He wanted to buy a house on a lake and fish out of his own backyard, spend weekends hunting and playing basketball with his grandchildren. That was basically all he wanted to talk about in recent months, she said.
"He had already sold his house here and everything," she said. "I feel like he worked his whole life for that retirement that he'll never get to see."
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux announced Warren's death over the weekend, calling him a dedicated public servant and asking the public to keep his family in their prayers.
Officials said Warren had taken time off from work and then started feeling ill shortly after returning. He served as a supervisor in the transportation division, which is responsible for transporting inmates from the parish jail to the courthouse, among other places. Warren helped oversee the division but didn't interact directly with inmates.
Several other deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days and others are self-quarantining. Several jail inmates have also tested positive and most are either hospitalized or have been transferred to state prison facilities with dedicated coronavirus isolation wings.
Warren's relatives have planned a drive-by viewing in Baton Rouge and small graveside service back in Waterproof, adhering to the federal directive to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Otherwise hundreds of people would turn out to celebrate his life, Warren's niece said.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
"Being a Marine and law enforcement officer, that adds to his family," she said. "That's the hard part — it's difficult to honor your loved one under the circumstances — and there are so many people who want to pay their respects."