An additional 11 East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus over the past few days, pushing to parish total to 174 deaths since the first was reported almost six weeks ago.

The parish coroner's office announced the latest deaths in a press release Monday morning. The victims range in age from 44 to 84, four women and seven men.

All had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.

Deaths from coronavirus in the parish have now surpassed those from gun violence in all of 2019. Statewide, they've outpaced annual deaths from the flu and other illnesses.