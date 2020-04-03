How will the federal stimulus bill help Louisiana come back from the coronavirus crisis?
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will be joining us Wednesday to explain and answer your questions during a virtual town hall from our offices in Baton Rouge. Humana is proud to participate in bringing you this live event.
The broadcast will be hosted by our editor, Peter Kovacs, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be shown live on theadvocate.com, NOLA.com, Facebook and YouTube.
Kovacs will ask the senator questions that we receive from our readers. So if you have something you want to know, you can submit your questions below for Sen. Cassidy.
Can't see form below? Click here.