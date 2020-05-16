Three favorite operas for children are now available for free online.
Youngsters can watch "The Magic Flute," "Cinderella" and "Hansel and Gretel," which are each 90 minutes, through Opéra Louisiane's “Sofa Series for Kids!”
The operas include an educational packet, a booklet with activities and educational videos. Parents are encouraged to work through some of the activities with their children prior to watching the opera.
There also are fun quizzes and questions that children are asked to think about at the end of each opera.
Opera as a teaching tool encompasses music, art, math, literature and history. Studies have shown that students who are exposed to music programs score higher on verbal and math portions of tests; have more potential for self-discovery; gain better skills in socialization and problem-solving; and have a better understanding of their world.
To watch the operas, visit Opera Louisiane’s website and look for Sofa Series for Kids at operalouisiane.com.