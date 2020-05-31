An additional 339 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 27 new confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Sunday.
The state's death total is now at 2,686 after 6 more deaths were reported. No new deaths were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Across Louisiana, 678 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 84 people on ventilators. 28,700 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
As of noon Sunday, at least 239 people have died in East Baton Rouge.
See coronavirus totals for other regional parishes:
- Ascension: 820 cases; 56 deaths
- Assumption: 252 cases; 14 deaths
- East Feliciana: 194 cases; 30 deaths
- Iberville: 567 cases; 41 deaths
- Livingston: 422 cases; 29 deaths
- Point Coupee: 197 cases; 24 deaths
- St. Helena: 51 cases; 1 death
- St. James: 294 cases; 25 deaths
- West Baton Rouge: 166 cases; 30 deaths
- West Feliciana: 209 cases; 13 deaths
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
See COVID-19 cases by Baton Rouge neighborhoods here.
NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.