Baton Rouge General's charitable foundation is setting up a "COVID-19 Operations Fund" to accept donations from the public to support the immediate needs of health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are safe at home with our families, our healthcare providers continue to put themselves at risk by coming to work each day, battling on the front lines,” said Erik Showalter, president of the Baton Rouge General Foundation. “They need our support more than ever, as they continue their tireless commitment to our patients.”
The donations could allow for the purchase of supplies and equipment, and the expansion of COVID-19 treatment spaces, as well as support for patients and essential staff. So far, contributions have ranged from N95 masks and gloves to comforting meals for front line staff.
To make a donation, visit brgeneral.org/donate or text BRG to 22525 and designate your gift to COVID-19. For questions, please call (225) 763-4372.