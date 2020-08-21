With East Baton Rouge Parish public school student still learning from home because of the coronavirus, the parish school system, libraries and public housing authority are all working together to make sure technology isn't an obstacle.
Paraprofessionals are fanning out to a dozen library branches to help families struggling with virtual learning get tech support. Those families who still lack a computing device or internet access can get help as well.
“They will have a tech specialist right there in their local library,” said Superintendent Leslie Brown.
Paraprofessionals began their visits Thursday. They will hit two library branches a day through Aug. 30.
They are visiting the four branches this weekend from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m: River Center and Scotlandville branches on Saturday and Jones Creek and Eden Park branches on Sunday.
Library visits Monday through Wednesday will last from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday library visits will be from noon to 7:30 p.m.
Brown said the schedule was devised so “all areas of the parish could be hit, particularly in areas where we are seeing some attendance challenges of students having more than one or two days absent.”
The 2020-21 school year began Aug. 10. Instruction is strictly online until at least Labor Day. Most students are using district-provided Chromebooks while younger students are using tablets.
The school system’s partnership with the parish Housing Authority is meant to ensure that the nearly 700 school system students living in public housing, as well another 4,400 families in subsidized housing, have computers and strong internet connections.
The housing authority has collected devices and hotspots and, relying on a mix of school data and in-person visits, is in the process of distributing them to school students. On Saturday, the housing authority is handing out more hotspots as well as almost 700 laptop bags,headphones, mouse and mouse pads. The housing authority has tapped into special federal funding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak to pay for the equipment.
Many families, however, are relying on their mobile phones to provide home internet often for multiple children. To make it easier for those families, the housing authority is working with an internet to provide free, permanent broadband access at 10 of its properties, with the goal of having it set up within the next 45 to 60 days.
In a similar vein, the housing authority is in talks with Baton Rouge Community College to provide ongoing tech support to housing authority residents with schoolchildren.