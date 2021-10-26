BR.govcovid.080321 TS 682.jpg (copy)

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday discussed the state's response to COVID-19.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state's mask mandate at a press conference Tuesday afternoon ahead of the mandates' expiration Wednesday.

The current mask mandate was initially issued on Aug. 4 , while the highly contagious delta variant spread throughout Louisiana. Gov. Edwards then extended that mandate until Sept. 29 before extending it again to the end of October.

The mask mandate was extended on Sept. 28 when the state began to see a decrease in the number of new COVID-19. The latest extension is set to expire on Oct. 27.

Watch the 3 p.m. press conference and follow our live coverage below. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

