There were 443 newly diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus across Louisiana reported on Wednesday, according to the latest reported numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health.

A total of 34,497 people in Louisiana have now been diagnosed with the respiratory illness COVID-19 and 2,617 people have been reported to have died of the disease, which is an increase of 21 deaths since Tuesday's update.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, cases overall increased by 29 but no new deaths were reported. In total, 3,491 people have tested positive in East Baton Rouge, and 242 people have died since the outbreak began.

The Louisiana Department of Health did not report new commercial lab results on Saturday or Sunday. A technical issue with a server meant that the agency was unable to report the results, which made it appear there was a dramatic drop in new cases over the weekend.

The agency reported Monday that the server issue had been resolved. The server correction meant that 2,520 completed tests from the 12-parish Baton Rouge area were dumped into the daily counts on Monday.

Louisiana has reported that 28,700 people are "presumed recovered" from the virus. That number increase from the previous report of 26,249 on May 16.

LOUISIANA TOTALS

Change from Monday in parentheses

CASES : 38,497 (up 443 from 38,054)

: 38,497 (up 443 from 38,054) DEATHS : 2,617 (up 21 from 2,596)

: 2,617 (up 21 from 2,596) PRESUMED RECOVERED : 28,700 (no change)

: 28,700 (no change) HOSPITALIZED : 798 (down 33 from 831)

: 798 (down 33 from 831) ON VENTILATORS : 100 (down 3 from 103)

: 100 (down 3 from 103) STATE TESTS : 17,917 (up 192 from 17,725)

: 17,917 (up 192 from 17,725) COMMERCIAL TESTS: 329,730 (up 6,429 from 323,301)

This report will be updated.

