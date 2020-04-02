Louisiana confirmed a massive number of new coronavirus cases Thursday--2,726, bringing the total statewide above 9,100--but officials cautioned the figures don’t accurately show the growth rate of the virus because of a backlog in tests that has broken through in recent days.

The number of new cases confirmed by the Louisiana Department of Health represents a 42% increase from Wednesday, and comes after two days of large spikes in confirmed cases.

Gov. John Bel Edwards called the increase Thursday “jarring,” but we warned people that the figure is so large not because the state necessarily saw 42% more people contract the virus in the past day, but because of delays in test results. He said the "logjam is breaking" and the state is now getting results from days ago or longer.

Many people in Louisiana and across the country who are getting tested through commercial labs are waiting a week or longer for results. The vast majority of the new cases confirmed Thursday were from those commercial labs, meaning most of the new cases were from people tested several days ago.

“We have one of the highest per-capita rates of testing in the country,” Edwards said on a New Orleans radio show Thursday morning. “But these reports are not as smooth and as timely as we’d like them to be.”

The delays in test results have frustrated efforts by health officials to understand exactly how well Louisiana’s social distancing efforts--including a stay-at-home order that will run at least through April 30th--are working.

Edwards said other metrics, like hospitalizations and deaths, are better indicators, and officials maintain that the trajectory the state is on is still troubling. However, it is likely not as bad as the 42% jump in new cases, as the numbers suggest.

On Wednesday, for instance, the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Louisiana grew by 10% from the day before. The number of people hospitalized rose by another 10% Thursday, to 1,639.

The number of those patients on ventilators, the live-saving machines in short supply across the country, only rose by 3.5%, to 507 people.

Still the state confirmed Thursday that 37 more coronavirus patients died, bringing the state’s death toll to 310. And hospitals in the New Orleans region are facing acute shortages of ventilators, staff, protective equipment and beds, among other things.

Louisiana has worse health outcomes than most other states, and officials have said that puts residents here more at risk of severe illness or death from the virus.

“If there is a place to draw hope here it is that these new data reveal our COVID-19 related hospitalization and death rates, while still concerningly high, are trending more in line with the national average,” Billioux said.

Edwards is set to brief the media on the coronavirus figures at 2:30 p.m.

