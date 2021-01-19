Dufrocq Elementary in Baton Rouge is joining a handful of other local schools that have shifted online temporarily due to a mix new cases and external exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Dufrocq’s shift to 100% virtual starts Wednesday. The school’s 550-plus students will remain virtual until Monday, Feb. 1. About a third of the school’s students have been learning at home already according to enrollment data kept by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
In a voicemail sent to parents Tuesday morning announcing the change, Principal Mary Robvais said it was “a difficult decision” was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Robvais explained that two Dufrocq students had reported testing positive in the previous 24 hours and last week there were several school employees in quarantine due to exposure to the virus outside of school.
The school is located at 330. S. 19th street adjacent to the Garden District.
While Dufrocq is virtual-only, families can continue to receive school meals and have them delivered to their doorstep, by signing up at the following website, https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/the_dufrocq_school. The deadline to receive meals for the remainder of this week is 8 p.m. Tuesday, while the dealine for meals next week is 5 p.m. Friday.