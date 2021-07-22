BR.livingstonvirus.adv TS 462.jpg

Livingston Parish officials are shuttering government offices as a "growing number" of parish employees test positive for the delta variant of COVID-19, Parish President Layton Ricks said Thursday. 

Ricks' office will suspend in-person operations beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, he said in a press release, and will remain closed until Aug. 2. The Parish Council meeting and Finance Committee meetings scheduled for Thursday evening have been cancelled, Council Clerk Sandy Teal said in an email to The Advocate.

“I am concerned for the welfare of the public as well as our employees,” Ricks said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly. Our offices are here to serve the public, so I have to weigh the need for providing those services with the need for public safety.”

Parish offices are facing "serious staffing issues" as both employees and their family members test positive for the delta variant, Ricks said.

The more-transmissible delta variant has spread through under-vaccinated pockets of Louisiana at a rapid clip, as state health officials reported a near-record number of new cases Wednesday. Just 26% of Livingston Parish residents are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to about 37% of Louisianans overall, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Livingston Parish logged 243 new cases Wednesday — fewer than only Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Jefferson Parishes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

James Finn writes for The Advocate as a Report For America corps member. Email him at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter @RJamesFinn.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.

