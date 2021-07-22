Livingston Parish officials are shuttering government offices as a "growing number" of parish employees test positive for the delta variant of COVID-19, Parish President Layton Ricks said Thursday.

Ricks' office will suspend in-person operations beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, he said in a press release, and will remain closed until Aug. 2. The Parish Council meeting and Finance Committee meetings scheduled for Thursday evening have been cancelled, Council Clerk Sandy Teal said in an email to The Advocate.

“I am concerned for the welfare of the public as well as our employees,” Ricks said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly. Our offices are here to serve the public, so I have to weigh the need for providing those services with the need for public safety.”

As COVID cases surge in Louisiana, the inevitable is happening: more breakthrough infections As COVID-19 cases surge in Louisiana among unvaccinated people, the inevitable is occurring: some vaccinated people are also getting sick.

Parish offices are facing "serious staffing issues" as both employees and their family members test positive for the delta variant, Ricks said.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The more-transmissible delta variant has spread through under-vaccinated pockets of Louisiana at a rapid clip, as state health officials reported a near-record number of new cases Wednesday. Just 26% of Livingston Parish residents are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to about 37% of Louisianans overall, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Livingston Parish logged 243 new cases Wednesday — fewer than only Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Jefferson Parishes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.