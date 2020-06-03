The deputy in charge of supervising Tangipahoa Parish Jail's kitchen staff has died of the coronavirus, according to the warden and the man's family members.

Kietrell Pitts, 44, died Sunday after a two-week battle with the disease that his family says began with mild symptoms and escalated to organ failure within days.

Pitts had served at the jail just over two years, working his way up to his position in food services. He oversaw the staff and inmates who prepared the jail's meals.

Jail warden Capt. Heath Martin said Wednesday that every inmate who had worked in the kitchen with Pitts was quarantined for 14 days after he was diagnosed, and extra precautions were taken to clean the areas where he'd worked.

The jail had already been taking temperature checks every time a staff member went onto the jail premises, but Martin said Pitts was on a block of days off when he started showing symptoms and went to get tested.

"It's troubling and disheartening that you think you do everything you possibly could to mitigate it, and we still lose one of our own," Martin said. "It's so hard to fight something you can't see."

Keke Ricks, Pitts' cousin, said Pitts lived with his mom and had worked in security before he was hired at the jail in early 2018.

She said he had flu-like symptoms and didn't know what was wrong with him, and it was only days after being admitted to a hospital that he was on a ventilator in the ICU with failing kidneys and lungs.

"He just never did get over it," she said Wednesday. "We're going to miss him, we're just going to miss him a lot."

Ricks said Pitt's mom self-quarantined for 14 days after learning her son was sick, and nobody else in the family has as yet been diagnosed with the coronavirus. They'll hold a funeral for him this weekend.

"He was very funny, a jolly person. You wouldn't find anyone better," Ricks said.

Martin described Pitts as someone who'd garnered respect from the inmates who worked with him in the kitchen, so much so that a group of them this week asked to hold their own celebration of his life.

"If you have someone supervising criminals and be able to influence someone like that, it speaks volumes on his character," the warden said.

Martin said no staff members or inmates have tested positive for coronavirus since Pitts' diagnosis. The warden said two state inmates housed at the jail were diagnosed with the virus in early May after being identified in a routine screening. Both were sent to Angola, where the Department of Corrections is sending inmates as a quarantine location.

Martin said each inmate at the jail receives a new mask twice a week, is regularly temperature-checked and screened, and is issued hand sanitizer. New inmates stay in a separate area of the jail for 14 days upon their arrival; if they're asymptomatic after that they are put in another area before entering the general population, he said.

Visitation has been on hold at the facility since March.

Martin said he doesn't expect the jail's visitation or other policies to lighten with the Phase II reopening this week, and they'll remain under strict screening protocols for the foreseeable future.