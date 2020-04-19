When Dr. Venkat Banda first began recruiting colleagues to return to Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus to staff its newly opened coronavirus unit, his pitch resembled Uncle Sam's finger-pointing plea from War War II.

"Your Mid City is open and asking for you. Come back."

The 115,000 square foot emergency department off Florida Boulevard had sat empty since 2015, but with COVID-19 sweeping across Louisiana, the facility was brought back online at the start of April.

Dr. Aaron DeWitt was one of the first physicians to step up.

He spent two years of rotations as a medical student and one year as a resident at the facility before it closed.

"I love this facility. I grew up here," DeWitt said.

For the dozens of doctors and nurses who spent decades treating patients at the Mid City emergency room, the facility's revival as a coronavirus surge unit has sparked hopes of a potential renaissance for the long-shuttered site.

That hope, however, is tempered by the possibility of having to shut down, pack up and say good-bye a second time.

"We’re opening it back up, but what happens six months later. Do we have to go through that pain and agony of closing again?" Banda said.

Baton Rouge General's CEO Edgardo Tenreiro said the facility's second act as a coroanvirus unit has given everyone at the hospital the opportunity to think about how to make the acute-care site sustainable in the long run.

"We have the short-term concrete need to take care of COVID-19 patients, but we're starting to dream about what might happen beyond the current crisis," Tenreiro said.

When the emergency room shut down in 2015, hospital administrators said it was losing nearly $2 million a month from treating high volumes of uninsured patients.

The closure was politically unpopular, and with the shutdown of the Earl K. Long charity hospital just two years earlier, Baton Rouge leaders and community groups pushed for another emergency room closer to patients in the area.

"There is a disproportionate distribution of hospital beds in Baton Rouge," Banda said, noting that Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center off Essen Lane and Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus are within a mile of each other.

With the Mid City closure, EMS transport times increased, as more and more patients were routed to the cluster of emergency rooms in heavily-trafficked south Baton Rouge.

After Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid in 2016, the state granted Our Lady of the Lake $5.5 million to open an emergency room in north Baton Rouge, filling a void left by Baton Rouge General Mid City's emergency room closure.

Meanwhile, the Mid City campus transitioned from treating acute-care patients to handling more services for people with chronic conditions, behavioral health, elderly care and rehabilitation.

Mid City has always been "like the beacon in the middle of the city," serving patients from different backgrounds, said Chelsea Bray, the facility's director of nursing. "That's been the culture of Mid City: Bring all your sick, your weak, your weary, and we'll take care of them."

Bray was one of the last nurses to work in Mid City's ICU before its closure. She said her former nursing colleagues lit up on Facebook when they learned of the facility's re-opening.

The staff who worked at the hospital said their colleagues felt like family.

"We all kind of grew up together over the years," said Banda, who spent the first two decades of his career at the facility.

The hospital's location off Florida Boulevard — with a CATS bus terminal just blocks away — meant that patients could easily access care by simply walking in.

"When it was up-and-running, you never knew what you were going to get," said DeWitt, who now normally works at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet flagship campus. "You see things here that you don't see at other hospitals."

The contract Baton Rouge General signed with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will keep the facility open for at least the next six months, with the possibility of an 18-month extension.

Banda hopes that by that point, the community will have seen what an "unbelievable asset" the facility is for Baton Rouge.