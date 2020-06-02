The families of 66% of public school students have applied for $285 benefits per child to offset meals lost when schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said Tuesday.

The assistance applies to the families of children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade who usually get free or reduced-price meals at school.

Applications have been filed on behalf of 403,731 children.

The $285 per student is meant to cover 50 school days, which began when classrooms were closed March 16 through the end of the school year in late May.

The deadline to file is June 8.

Those who applied by May 25 are expected to get their debit cards by June 8.

Those who did so by June 1 will get them by June 13 and applications submitted by June 8 will get the benefits by June 19.

The online application is available through the websites of the state Department of Education and the state Department of Children and Family Services.

The only requirements are name, address, school district and school.

The benefits are good for 365 days and can be used at any store that accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.