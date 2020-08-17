A federal judge has sided with Gov. John Bel Edwards in a lawsuit over his closure of bars, rejecting a request from several bar owners in the New Orleans and Houma areas to declare the order unconstitutional.
U.S. Eastern District of Louisiana Judge Martin Feldman, of New Orleans, issued a ruling Monday after a virtual hearing in the case last week, where Louisiana’s top coronavirus response official testified lifting the ban on bars could lead to more positive cases.
Feldman, who was appointed to the federal bench in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, wrote that the bar owners made a “strong case,” but failed to overcome the “deference due state officials during this pandemic.”
“The case turns on a classic 'who-decides' question,” Feldman wrote. “As between democratically accountable state officials and a federal court, who decides what measures best protect Louisianans during a global pandemic? The answer is state officials.”
The decision comes after Edwards won a separate legal challenge to his order in state court, and as he defends another in federal court. It also provides another legal boost to his order as Republican state lawmakers and Attorney General Jeff Landry take shots at his restrictions as overly burdensome.
“I am pleased that Judge Feldman upheld bar restrictions, which is one of the critical mitigation measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana to protect and save lives,” Edwards said in a statement. “The evidence is clear that mask mandates and closing on-site consumption at bars work, and more than a month after implementing both measures in Louisiana the data shows they are working.”
The bar owners in the lawsuit were represented by Jimmy Faircloth, a former top lawyer to then-Gov. Bobby Jindal, who was arguing an identical lawsuit in federal court in Lafayette Monday where Gov. Edwards was testifying.
Faircloth argued that Edwards’ order was unconstitutional because it failed to provide a “rational basis” for closing down bars, but not restaurants that have bars in them. He homed in on the differences in permits for bars versus restaurants, seeking to establish that the closure of bars but not restaurants with bars was unconstitutional.
Edwards in mid-July ordered bars statewide to close, the same day he mandated masks in an effort to get a grip on spiraling cases and hospitalizations. The White House Coronavirus Task Force backed the move as one of the only ways to get infections under control without closing down broad swaths of the economy.
Feldman wrote in his order the bars had to prove the bar closure had “no real or substantial relation’ to the public health crisis” or that the proclamations are “‘beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion’” of their constitutional rights. But Feldman sided with the governor, citing testimony from Dr. Alex Billioux, the state’s top coronavirus response official, which established why bars are riskier than restaurants.
“Judge Feldman ruled on ‘the record’ before him, which was very limited,” Faircloth said Monday. “Today, Dr. Billioux admitted that he never considered the differential treatment of bar owners and that he thinks the Governor’s orders close all bars, which is wrong as a matter of law. Bar owners are trapped in the double-talk.”
The judge also noted that while Attorney General Jeff Landry’s advisory opinion that called the governor’s order unconstitutional was “due respect,” it does not hold the force of law.
The lawsuit was backed by several conservative Republican state lawmakers, many of whom have sought to undo Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions through a petition. Nearly all state House Republicans also signed onto a letter by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder asking Edwards to reopen bars.
While the restrictions have drawn partisan fire, Edwards has pointed to recent improvement in the state’s coronavirus trends as evidence they are working. Public health officials and state officials across the U.S. have suggested bars are too risky of a setting to remain open.
Louisiana has seen cases over the past seven days drop by about half compared to a month ago, when Edwards issued his order closing bars and mandating masks, though testing has dipped some. The surge in cases Louisiana experienced in the early part of the summer also led to a rising death toll, and 234 people have died from the virus over the past week.