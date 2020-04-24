An additional 11 people have died from coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the total to 125 residents and two out of state deaths, according to parish coroner Willieam "Beau" Clark's Friday morning update.
Each patient had underlying health conditions, the coroner said.
A breakdown of the 11 new patients:
- A 51 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/20/2020. He died on 4/22/2020.
- A 91 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/16/2020. He died on 4/21/2020.
- A 99 year old female, who died at her nursing home on 4/18/2020.
- A 96 year old female, who died at home on 4/15/2020.
- An 87 year old female, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/19/2020. She died on 4/23/2020.
- A 94 year old female, who died at her nursing home on 4/23/2020.
- A 58 year old female, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/7/2020. She died on 4/23/2020.
- A 75 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/14/2020. He died on 4/23/2020.
- A 62 year old female, who had been in an inpatient hospice unit since 4/20/2020. She died on
- 4/23/2020.
- An 82 year old male, who had been in an inpatient hospice unit since 4/22/2020. He died on 4/23/2020.
- A 78 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/19/2020. He died on 4/21/2020.
At noon, the Louisiana Department of Health will announce statewide and local testing numbers.