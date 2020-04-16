With Louisiana experiencing a flattening of coronavirus cases, the state is preparing for a phased reopening of the economy, as Gov. John Bel Edwards names an economic task force and health officials work on modeling aimed at informing how and when to let people return to businesses.
But huge unknowns remain, including when the state will get the widespread testing needed to allow the reopening, how much immunity people have after contracting the virus and how many additional deaths can be expected in Louisiana as the virus begins spreading more quickly again.
“We just don’t have a lot of the answers yet because we’re still working through this,” Edwards said at a press conference Thursday.
The governor formed the Resilient Louisiana Commission, an 18-member panel led by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Louisiana Economic Development Sec. Don Pierson and Terrie Sterling, a Baton Rouge consultant and retired health executive. The state’s commission comes as President Donald Trump names his own economic task force with several members of Louisiana’s Congressional delegation on it.
Edwards said he will use the recommendations put forth by the group, along with guidance from health officials, to help decide when and how to best reopen businesses.
Louisiana still does not have the type of widespread diagnostic testing for coronavirus that officials want to reopen the economy, Edwards said, but is “not going to wait” to make changes to the strict stay-at-home order in place now.
An effort to get serology testing, which may determine whether people have immunity to the virus, has also hit speed bumps, and Edwards has said such testing is crucial to reopening. The governor noted it is not clear how much immunity people may get to the virus after recovering from it.
After more than a month in “mitigation” mode, where the state was trying to tamp down the spread enough to avoid overwhelming hospitals, Louisiana Department of Health Assistant Secretary Alex Billioux said Thursday the state is moving toward “suppression.” The goal is to be able to quickly isolate people who test positive and do contact tracing to identify who they came into contact with.
“I think we should expect that as we allow people to leave their homes, there will be more COVID cases, at least in the near term,” Billioux told reporters following the press conference. He added officials are concerned that Louisiana already has a high death rate from the virus--amassing a death toll of 1,156 by Thursday--which makes reopening a dicier prospect here.
But he said officials are hopeful that steps like wearing masks and changing how businesses operate--the governor has suggested restaurants will have lower occupancy limits--will stem that rise. Officials are also thinking about how reopening businesses can put more vulnerable people at risk, Billioux said.
The governor said the first part of the economy to reopen will be the health care sector, which has been instructed to put off elective procedures since March.
But like many other businesses, Edwards said clinics will look a lot different when they reopen. Patients will likely wear masks and sit in their call until they are called in, among other things.
The timeline for the rest of the economy is not yet clear. The state’s stay-at-home order is set to run through April 30th, but Edwards has hinted he could extend it if the numbers warrant. New Orleans already extended its stay-at-home order until May 16th.
Edwards was set to hear from President Donald Trump on a conference call with governors Thursday about reopening the economy, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control was reportedly set to release guidance on how to best accomplish that goal.
“This is going to be a transition,” said U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Republican who was named to Trump’s task force. “There will be multiple steps over a long period of time … to fully stand our economy back up.”