Hey, it's Friday, and if you've been homeschooling or working from home, you're no doubt ready for a weekend break.

Kick it with some scrumptious takeout from our top-notch local restaurants. They sure could use your business.

Here are three takeout suggestions to begin the weekend right:

Rice & Roux

That little chill in the air this week had us looking for gumbo, and we found it at Rice & Roux, 2158 O'Neal Lane, where both chicken and seafood gumbo are on the menu. There's also great family meal choices of jambalaya and beans and rice. All of the meals come with two sides.

Servings for four range from $23 to $28.50 and servings for six range from $34.25 to $39.95.

Call (225) 752-9099 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. or visit RiceAndRoux.com.

Solera Bar & Tasting Room

Looking for something to feed the whole family? We're loving Solera Bar & Tasting Room's takeout paella dinners for four ($40). They also have servings for two ($25).

The tapas bar and restaurant, specializing in Spanish food at 4205 Perkins Road, is offering family packs with entree choices of chicken, seafood, vegetables and a mixed dinner of roasted chicken and gulf shrimp.

And if you're looking for something simple-yet-special, Solera's burger and wine special, featuring two burgers and a bottle of wine for $30, hits the spot. Come on. You deserve it.

Solera also offers daily lunch specials. Call (225) 256-4192 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. or visit solerabr.com.

Chicken Salad Chick

If you're craving chicken salad, there's no better place to order it than a restaurant named for this yummy spread.

Chicken Salad Chick has brought back its Large Quick Chicks ($10.99) and Small Quick Chicks ($5.99) and on its takeout menus.

"So, what are Quick Chicks?" you ask. Quick Chicks are pre-packaged portions of Chicken Salad Chick's chicken salad that guests can grab-and-go. Large and small Quick Chicks feed two to five people and are good for at least five days in refrigeration.

Chicken Salad Chick also has a Family Meal Package that includes two Large Quick Chicks, one large side, six croissants, six cookies and 1 gallon of tea or lemonade for $50. It feeds six people and is available for carry out.

Both area Chicken Salad Chicks, 27306 Crossing Way, Denham Springs, and 801 Frogmore Drive in Baton Rouge, also deliver in different areas each day.

Call (225) 243-7524 in Denham Springs and (225) 240-4932 in Baton Rouge between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. or visit chickensaladchick.com/Denhamsprings or chickensaladchick.com/baton-rouge. Also, check both restaurants Facebook pages each day to see where they're delivering.

And for those in Easter spirit, you also can order Chicken Salad Chick's delicious egg-shaped cookies and decorate them at home. They're $1.99 each or six for $10.

