Mike the Tiger's caretakers at LSU are taking extra precautionary measures to ensure the health and well-being of the university mascot during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for COVID-19. The 4-year-old Malayan named Nadia, is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere.

"The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and Mike VII’s caretakers are aware that the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans) in one tiger at a zoo in New York," Ginger Guttner, spokeswoman for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine said Monday.

Guttner says Mike's caretakers discontinued direct contact with the tiger over three weeks ago "just in case it turned out that cats were susceptible to infection with COVID-19."

"His health and well-being are our primary concern," Guttner said. "We will, as always, monitor him closely."

Mike’s caretakers wear gloves and masks while working in the night house, in addition to instituting a standard operating procedure, university officials said.

"Scientists are still learning about this new coronavirus and how it spreads. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets or livestock, can spread COVID-19 infection to people."

LSU officials are urging the public to obey Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order, which has been extended to April 30.

Anyone wanting to visit Mike VII can view him on the school's Tiger Cam.