Thirty-five more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in East Baton Rouge parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Those cases are among the 305 additional cases reported statewide. Another 18 people have died of coronavirus across the state, for a total of 2,635.

761 patients remain hospitalized Thursday. 100 of those patients require a ventilator.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases updated data daily at noon.

As of the latest report on May 24, 28,700 coronavirus patients are listed as "presumed recovered."

East Baton Rouge Parish now reports 243 deaths and 3,526 cases, up from 3,491 on Wednesday.

See the full data below.