As Louisiana moves to Phase 2 of reopening amid coronavirus, the new rules allow for recreational pools to open for the summer.
Recreational pools, which typically open on Memorial Day weekend, have remained closed due to the pandemic. The new rules allow for them to open for the first time in 2020.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that the state will enter Phase 2 on June 5.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city will not follow the rest of the state in moving to Phase 2. Instead, she said the city may adopt some loosened rules from Phase 1 that they did not initially take.
The pools will not be without restrictions. Management is encouraged to perform temperature checks and public-facing employees must wear masks.