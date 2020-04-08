The wedding is going to have a lot to live up to when it finally happens, because the postponement party was a blast.
Robin Burris and Mark Parrino didn't plan it. In fact, the day they were supposed to be married started out with disappointment.
Everyone talked had been talking about the upcoming nuptials at every family gathering in the months leading up to April 4, which was supposed to be the big day. They were to say their "I dos" at 7 p.m.
But an uninvited guest called coronavirus paid a visit to Louisiana, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to issue a stay-at-home order that included a ban on gatherings of 10 or more.
That pretty much shut down the wedding. Well, almost.
The couple was disheartened, but neither complained.
"We knew our families' and friends' health was and is more important," Burris said.
The bride-to-be, a registered nurse, was pulling 12-hour shifts at Baton Rouge General Medical Center as the coronavirus caseload began to rise.
So Burris and Parrino, who had settled in on their would-be wedding day for what they thought would be a quiet evening at home, were surprised when they heard car horns blasting outside.
They looked at the clock. It was 7 p.m. on the dot — exactly when their wedding would have started.
"I go outside to find my soon-to-be family social distance parading outside of our house, complete with honking, Roman candles, air horns and kids playing cymbals," Burris wrote in an email. "They had Mark's Alabama family on FaceTime and also sent us pictures that they took prior to arriving on their parade route that included a big screen message from Mark's Florida family."
The unexpected visit lifted their spirits.
"It was such an unexpected, sweet surprise that brightened this bride’s day," Burris wrote. "To see that love and support for our relationship was so heartwarming. We are not sure when our new wedding date will be, but we know one thing: We will be surrounded by so much love and joy that we will forget that we had to wait."