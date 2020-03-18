As East Baton Rouge Parish grappled Wednesday with two new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, limited testing resumed at Baton Rouge's drive-through testing facility and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced several initiatives to help businesses affected by the global pandemic.
City and state officials around 1:30 p.m. announced a second person had tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus. The patient is receiving treatment at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where hospital officials have developed a list of all people and areas the patient came in contact with to help prevent spread of the virus.
Four hours later, the state health officials announced a third person in the parish had tested positive for the disease.
The parish's first confirmed case is being treated in isolation at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
Testing at the city-parish's drive-through site on the Baton Rouge General Mid-City campus resumed Wednesday afternoon after it was closed an hour after opening the day before due to a shortage in testing kits.
But testing on Wednesday was reserved only for patients whose doctors faxed their orders for screening to the center prior to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials said 118 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The results from private labs will take 3 to 5 five days.
Broome said the site will begin accepting new orders from doctors on Thursday as more COVID-19 tests become available. The drive-through testing site will remain open on a "day-to-day" basis on weekdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., depending on how many testing kits the site's health care partners can secure.
"We are working aggressively to obtain additional tests for our community," she said. "It's important that only the most vulnerable among us take these tests and that's the elderly and those with underlining conditions."
For local restaurants facing challenging times due to Gov. John Bel Edwards' mandated restrictions on public gatherings, the mayor announced a new campaign geared toward helping the establishments stay afloat during the projected economic recession that financial experts have said the pandemic has set in motion.
The "Keep BR Serving" campaign will sell gift cards for local restaurants that don't offer drive-through service. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the gift card sales will go directly to impacted service staff members to help cover lost tips and wages. The gift cards do not expire, so customers can use them if and when restaurants reopen.
Broome on Wednesday also signed an executive order that gives all local businesses a 30-day extension to file their parish sales tax returns for February and March, which she hopes can help stimulate the local economy in the immediate future.
Meanwhile, the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office announced it will open a drive-up service at its Airline Highway branch on Thursday after closing its downtown office due to coronavirus concerns.
The branch, which will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, will accept only recorded documents and notarial acts.
Late Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced it is closing its offices to the public beginning Thursday.
The office has also suspended routine in-person services.
Deputies will continue to perform regular patrols and additional services will be available to the public over the phone and online.
And Broome's office announced late Wednesday that they are working to secure more personal protective equipment for first responders.