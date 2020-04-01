Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Central pastor who held a large service hours after being arrested Tuesday for allegations he violated a state order to limit crowd sizes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pastor Tony Spell is accused of violating Gov. John Bel Edwards' emergency declaration six times over the past two weeks. The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office filed a bill of information Wednesday charging Spell with the misdemeanor infractions.

Authorities say Spell has ignored a deluge of requests from city, parish and state leaders to suspend in-person services at Life Tabernacle Church amid a rise in fatal coronavirus cases in Louisiana and the Baton Rouge region.

Despite the charges carrying a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail, Spell, a Pentecostal preacher, set up a showdown Tuesday evening with law enforcement when he held another service that drew hundreds of worshipers. Law officers who stood by the church took no action.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office hasn’t received an additional summons for the latest service.

Spell was issued a summons, but police said the action constituted an arrest, though Spell was not taken to jail.

Though legal experts say law enforcement is authorized to enforce crowd size limits, the Central city police hadn't acted to halt Spell's services until Tuesday.

Moore said he worries that enforcing the governor’s order by way of sending law officers into the church may potentially expose them to the virus if someone at the church is sick.

“It’s frustrating,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. “They don’t want to put them at risk.”

Spell has called the governor’s order an “attack on religion” and the Constitution while vowing to continue preaching to his flock.

His defiant stance came as Louisiana recorded its deadliest day with 54 statewide fatalities and more than 6,000 confirmed cases. By Wednesday, the state added 34 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 273.

Moore said he's unaware of any houses of worship that have continued to hold in-person services as many have shifted to online video streaming.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said shortly after Spell was fingerprinted Tuesday that continuing to hold services endangers the health of his followers and the community.

"We are facing a public health crisis and expect our community's leaders to set a positive example and follow the law," he said Tuesday.

Earlier this week, authorities in Tampa Bay arrested pentecostal megachurch pastor Rodney Howard-Browne a day after he held a large Sunday service in violation of the county’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Andrew Wagner, the state attorney serving the Tampa Bay area, said law enforcement on Sunday warned they would take action, but the pastor “showed no interest in complying.”

He said law enforcement moved quickly to arrest Howard-Browne because of the potential dangers of spreading the virus.

“It’s a clear and present danger to the health of the community,” Wagner said in an interview. “You have 500 people who are going to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy and the doctor’s office after. It jeopardizes the health of everyone they came into contact with."

Moore said he has been in contact with Tampa Bay authorities and is watching what actions they take if Howard-Browne holds another service Wednesday night.

