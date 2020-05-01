Some restaurants are opening their outside dining areas to customers today, but takeout is still the name of the game as we continue working to flatten the curve during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can choose to eat your takeout order outside the restaurant or take it home. Either way, the food is going to be great, because we have so many top-notch restaurants to choose from.

Here are our suggestions for today:

The Gregory

Let's kick the weekend off Louisiana-style at The Gregory in the Watermark hotel, 150 Third St.

We have our eye on the Swamp, a flatbread topped by turtle sauce piquant, alligator sausage, crawfish, pickled okra and mozzarella provolone ($18).

Is your mouth watering yet? Ours is, and we're dialing (225) 408-1800 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to place our order. Visit thegregorybr.com to see the complete menu.

Counter Culture

Counter Culture, 7711 Perkins Road, is known for its many flavors of frozen yogurt, but we've been missing the restaurant's hot melt sandwiches. You can choose turkey, ham, steak, chicken or tuna served on wheat or jalapeno cheddar sour dough bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, avocado, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayonnaise ($7.50).

Place your order by calling (225) 767-9977 between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., or visit countercultureyogurtbr-hub.com to see the complete menu.

The Overpass Merchant

The Burger ($10) at The Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road, isn't just any burger. It's a blend of chuck, brisket and short rib meat topped by your choice of American or aged cheddar cheese. You can add on Maytag blue cheese for $2; applewood bacon, egg, onion jam and avacado for $2 each; and pork belly for $2.50.

Call (225) 508-4737 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to place your order or visit theoverpassmerchant.com.

