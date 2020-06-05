Health officials are reporting 54 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, bringing the total to 3,874.
In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 41,989 COVID-19 cases across the state Friday, up from 41,562 on Thursday.
Currently, 604 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 31,728 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
2,801 people in the state have died.
See full list of data below.
NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday issued his latest iteration of coronavirus restrictions that push the state into the second phase of reopeni…