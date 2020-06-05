ACA.coronaupdate.01.060420
Donor Care Tech Nicole Jagneaux processes a platelet donation at Vitalant Monday, June 1, 2020, in Lafayette, La. Vitalant has begun testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will be able to obtain the test results via their online portal. Mitzi Breaux, marketing and communications manager for Vitalant, said that the blood bank does not require appointments to donate, but that they are recommended to avoid longer wait times.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Health officials are reporting 54 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, bringing the total to 3,874.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 41,989 COVID-19 cases across the state Friday, up from 41,562 on Thursday.

Currently, 604 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 31,728 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

2,801 people in the state have died.

See full list of data below.

