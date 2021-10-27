Vaccines that protect children ages 5 to 11 against COVID are likely coming soon to a doctor’s office, pharmacy or school near you — and medical professionals are bracing for an initial rush of interest.
“There are a lot of parents who are very anxious to have their children vaccinated,” said Dr. Mindy Calandro, a pediatrician with Baton Rouge Clinic.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Tuesday to recommend offering the vaccine to that age group. Several hurdles remain, but final approval could come as soon as next week.
In anticipation of that federal approval, Louisiana has ordered 148,000 initial doses of the Pfizer kids vaccine, which is a third the dosage of the adult version. Those initial doses are enough to start immunizations for about 35% of the estimated 421,000 children in the state aged 5 to 11.
The expansion of vaccination eligibility should give a much needed boost to the low vaccination rate in Louisiana, where only about 47% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
It is also likely to prove a boon to schools, offering the prospect of full protection for everyone inside school buildings, not just educators and older schoolchildren.
Even so, with a few exceptions, Louisiana schools are taking a cautious approach to vaccine promotion, leaving the bulk of the effort to medical professionals. That’s partially deference to the judgement of parents, but also a way of avoiding getting ensnared in the rancorous political fight over COVID vaccinations.
Dr. Calandro said she and other pediatricians at Baton Rouge Clinic will be ready to meet the initial high demand. But they are not booking appointments yet for children to get their shots.
“We certainly want to get approval before we start doing the scheduling,” she said.
When it comes to vaccinations, school-aged children in Louisiana lag behind older age groups.
Among 12-to-17-year-olds, who have all been eligible for vaccination since May, only about 40% have received at least one shot. Louisiana is 45th in the nation by that measure, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. At least two states, Vermont and Massachusetts, have 80% or more of their children that age partially vaccinated.
Dr. Calandro said interest in child vaccinations grew noticeably over the summer as the fourth wave of the virus crashed across Louisiana, powered by the more infectious delta variant.
“Since delta we have seen more children who have gotten sick, and some significantly ill, so it has been more in the forefront of the minds of parents than it was earlier in the pandemic,” she said.
Still, interest remains limited, confined mostly to the New Orleans, and, to a lesser extent, the Baton Rouge area.
Orleans Parish leads the state with 75% of its 12-to-17-year-olds getting at least one shot, with Jefferson following behind with 64%.
By contrast, small, rural parishes have the lowest levels of vaccinations. In 18 out of the state’s 64 parishes, less than a quarter of the 12-to-17 year-olds are partially vaccinated. In Cameron Parish, that rate is only 11%.
In the Baton Rouge region, four parishes, including East Baton Rouge, have more than half of their eligible children at least partially vaccinated. Livingston Parish is last in the region with only about 28% of its 12-to-17-year-olds at least partially vaccinated.
Part of the reason vaccinations among children have lagged behind adults is that children first need the written consent of their parents, which is the norm for almost all vaccines.
“The only way we do it is if we have informed, explicit parental consent,” said Hollis Milton, superintendent of schools in West Feliciana Parish.
This fall, Milton organized vaccination drives at his middle and high school aimed at eligible children who still needed their second and final dose.
Milton said he’s not sure if he will do similar drives for younger schoolchildren once they become eligible. He said he wants to talk first with the local hospital and pediatricians to determine how best the school district can help.
“Parents are a little more sensitive about their 5-year-old than they are about their 16-year-old,” Milton said.
The schools in small St. Helena Parish are taking a much more active approach. The school district is currently surveying parents to see which ones are interested in having their children get vaccinated. Southeast Community Health Systems, St. Helena’s vaccine provider, will then come to the schools and handle the rest.
“We’ll set up a date where they can get vaccinated,” said Superintendent Kellie Joseph.
East Baton Rouge Parish schools is considering holding a fresh round of community vaccine clinics in five areas of the parish to offer vaccines after hours or on weekends, provided parents give their consent.
“These vaccination opportunities would be open to anyone in the community interested in receiving the vaccine,” district spokeswoman Alex Stubbs said.
Ascension and Livingston parishes are limiting their involvement to providing public health information — at least for now.
In Ascension, the schools give parents information on “screenings, prevention, and intervention” on a variety of health topics, Ascension spokeswoman Jackie Tisdell said.
School nurses in Livingston hand out a list of locations in the parish where they can get vaccinated,
“Livingston Parish Public Schools will leave that issue up to parents and their personal health care providers,” Livingston spokeswoman Delia Taylor said.
Ascension heretofore has not opened up school campuses for vaccinations. Livingston’s schools played host to vaccination drives this fall, but Taylor said they have no plans at present to do so again.
The public alarm over COVID has eased some as cases have declined. Last week, cases among school-age children in Louisiana continue to fall, reaching levels seen in early February, but not as low as when they bottomed out in mid-June
Despite the falling caseloads, Dr. Calandro said she’s noticed no decline of interest in vaccinations among her patients. To help the vaccine hesitant, she’s keeping close tabs on the federal health approval process as well as the health data on the children’s vaccine.
“I read the whole 82-page report from Pfizer,” she said.
As a mother herself, Calandro said she relates to the concerns many parents have about the safety of children who receive the new vaccine. But she urges her patients to turn to her when they have questions.
“I encourage parents to ask me,” she said, “not just to base their decision on the information they receive on the internet.”