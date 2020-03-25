Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow made a huge impact on food bank and charitable donations in his home state of Ohio and adopted home state of Louisiana in December with his impassioned Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.

Wednesday he was at it again, imploring people to take precautions during the coronavirus pandemic but also again to help the needy if they can.

“What’s up everybody?” asked Burrow in the message posted Wednesday morning. “Obviously a crazy time for everybody right now. I think it’s more important now than ever to follow directions that the government lays out. Right now, they’re saying to stay inside, self-quarantine, wash your hands, limit the spread of this virus so we can flatten the curve (of new infections) a little bit and get back to a normal life. The only way we can do that is if we follow instructions.

“Everyone wants this to end as quickly as possible. We just have to do everything in our power to limit the spread of this and flatten the curve.”

Burrow went on to talk about at-risk school-age children who are at home right now because of the coronavirus shutdowns, and the need to try to support them through food bank donations.

“I think something really important right now is a lot of kids in Ohio get their meals from school. I think donations to the food bank, if you’re financially able, is really important right now for a lot of people,” he said. “So everyone stay inside, stay quarantined and go Tigers!”

Burrow, who threw for a record-smashing 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in leading LSU to a 15-0 record and the 2019 CFP national championship, is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 pick for the draft, which despite calls from some NFL general managers to be postponed is still scheduled for April 23-25.