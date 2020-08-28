Seven more East Baton Rouge Parish school employees have tested positive for the coronavirus this past week, bringing to 29 the number of confirmed cases since employees reported back from summer break on Aug. 3.
The new weekly tally of COVID-19 case was released Friday. It’s the second report of its kind. A week earlier, the school system released its initial tally of virus cases among its employees since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The seven new cases came during a week when all school buildings were shuttered in response to Hurricanes Marco and Laura. Employees who came into close contact with these seven individuals have been notified, school officials say, but they are saying how many people that includes.
The 29 positive cases so far this year represent 0.5% of the district’s roughly 5,700 employees.
The 2020-21 school year began for employees on Aug. 3, but not for students until Aug. 10. The school system is doing 100% virtual instruction until Labor Day.
The district plans to decide Tuesday when it will try to restart in-person instruction, which has been on hold since the state-ordered school shutdown in March as a way of combating the deadly virus.
State rules require those who test positive but show no symptoms to quarantine at home for 14 days. Those who show symptoms can self-isolate for as little as 10 days, but they need to be symptom-free for at least 24 hours before returning to work. And close contacts must quarantine at home for 14 days.
Overall, about 1,600 employees are currently working from home, or about 28 percent of school staff.
The latest report, which was released early afternoon Friday, goes through noon of that day. It shows counts by day, but does not disclose which school or site those employees worked at or their identities. Cases were reported on four of the past seven days. Only Wednesday and Thursday, produced no new cases.