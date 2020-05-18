Monday marks the start of another week, and we're bet you're looking for some great takeout for dinner.

Here are three tasty suggestions for tonight:

Jambalaya Shoppe

In the mood for some Louisiana tradition? We are, which is why we have our eye on the Jambalaya Shoppe's chicken and sausage jambalaya.

You can order a lunch plate with two sides and a roll ($7.49), a bowl and a roll ($6.49), dinner for two ($10.95) or just a small half-cup serving ($3.95).

Place your takeout order between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. by visiting thejambalayashoppe.com, where you can find which of the 11 Baton Rouge area locations are near you.

T&T Cafe

Teriyaki sounds like a good way to kick off the week, and T&T Cafe, 320 Third St., offers three great choices.

The beef teriyaki plate ($11.96) looks good, but so does the chicken teriyaki plate ($8.99) and a shrimp teriyaki plate ($9.99).

Place your order by calling (225) 300-8881 between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. or visiting myttcafe.com. The restaurant also offers free free delivery for orders $25 or more in the downtown area. These orders must be placed online between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and deliveries will be made between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

La Salvadorena Restaurant

If you're looking for something different, La Salvadorena Restaurant offers a unique taste of Central American fare.

The flutes-flautas plate ($11) seems to be a favorite, but the restaurant, 3285 Nicholson Drive, also serves up chicken with fried plantains, Salvadoran tamales and green and red enchiladas.

Call in your takeout order at (225) 227-0141 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit the restaurant's Facebook page at facebook.com/LaSalvadorenaRestaurant.

