The Central pastor who defied the coronavirus stay-at-home order was placed on house arrest Saturday morning after refusing to tell a state district judge whether he would refrain from holding religious services.

Judge Fred Crifasi, put Spell, the controversial pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, on house arrest at 9 a.m.

Spell was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into parish prison on misdemeanor counts after a protester accused the Pentecostal preacher of nearly hitting him on Sunday with one of the church's school buses along Hooper Road.

Spell has disputed the accusation from the protester and was released from Parish Prison midday Tuesday to joyous followers after his wife, Shaye, posted cash bail of $5,000.

However, one condition of Spell's release is that he "refrain from any and all criminal conduct, including but not limited to strictly abiding by the all emergency orders issued by the Governor of the State of Louisiana."

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Saturday Spell did not clearly tell the judge whether he will continue to defy the governor's coronavirus stay-at-home order by having services at his Life Tabernacle Church on Sunday.

On Friday, Spell first quoted a Bible verse to the judge after he was asked about his intentions.

The judge then asked Spell directly if he intended to continue to hold services Sunday, in defiance of Gov. John Bel Edward's order, according to Moore. Spell did not respond, which the judge took as an indication he would preside over services this weekend.

Spell's attorney, Joseph Long, said he does not know whether Spell plans to hold services Sunday.

"As far as I know, there will be church, whether or not he participates," Long said. "I don’t know whether he plans on doing it. He’s praying on it."

Spell has flouted state stay-at-home and social distancing orders aimed at limiting the novel coronavirus, saying the limits violate his and his congregants' First Amendment rights to assemble and practice their faith.

He has garnered international attention for his and his church's stand against the orders, attracting praise from some Christian groups but also plenty of criticism and a handful of regular protesters outside his church on Hooper.