Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours is rolling out a rapid coronavirus test that can identify patients with COVID-19 within five to 13 minutes, a significantly quicker turnaround than testing that has been available thus far.

The testing will only be made available to those who meet strict CDC guidelines and are screened through the "Virtual Visit" option at www.lakeurgentcare.com.

For now, testing is only occurring at the Lakes After Hours clinic on Highway 16 in Denham Springs, though additional testing sites are expected to open in East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish early next week.

Those who qualify for the test will be schedule for a same-day or next-day test at an on-site drive-thru. Results will be available in minutes, a stark improvement from current tests that can take anywhere from two to 10 days to process.

The testing will be available while supplies last. The clinic expects to receive 1,900 tests weekly which will be distributed across the New Orleans and Baton Rouge region.

The increased availability of rapid testing is expected to unburden many hospitals whose nurses and doctors are having to use limited supplies of masks and gowns in their interactions with patients who are waiting on their test results.

"This helps us determine right away what we're going to do with a patient," said Dr. Kevin DiBennedetto, the medical director for Premiere Health, which owns the urgent care provider.

The new rapid test is an extension of the same Abbott ID NOW screening system currently used at the urgent care clinic to diagnose patients for the flu and strep throat.

Louisiana to see 'jarring' spike in coronavirus cases; here's what John Bel Edwards attributes it to Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the state will confirm the most coronavirus cases in a single day on Thursday, but he warned the huge sp…