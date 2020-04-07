Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is doing a better job than President Donald Trump in handling the novel coronavirus, according to a survey conducted Friday and Saturday of 1,023 Louisiana voters and released Tuesday by a Democratic-leaning pollster from North Carolina.

And 78% of the Louisiana voters polled are taking the virus “very seriously,” while less than 10% say the state and federal authorities are overreacting. About 76% of the respondents say at least two more months will pass before normal life will return to Louisiana – 55% of whom predict it’ll take three months, maybe more, maybe never.

Though Democratic respondents gave Edwards the highest marks for his response to the community spread of the sometimes fatal COVID-19, a majority of Republicans and independents also approved of the job the Democratic governor was doing.

In one month, Louisiana has gone from no reported cases of the new coronavirus to 16,284 people whose infections were confirmed by tests and 582 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon. Health officials said the coronavirus has spread to 63 of the state's 64 parishes. Tensas Parish has not yet reported COVID-19 cases.

As the virus is apparently spread by people who may not be aware that they are infected, Edwards has ordered people to stay at home, except for essential trips, closed the schools and shuttered dozens of nonessential businesses, such as shopping malls and beauty salons.

Sixty-eight percent of Louisiana voters questioned in the poll approved of Edwards’ work, while 16% disapproved. For Democratic respondents those percentages were 81% approval and 8% disapproval. For Republicans, 56% gave Edwards high marks while 25% found him wanting. And 60% of independents, that is, voters without a party affiliation, gave Edwards good marks while 19% failed him.

His overall approval rating is similarly high with 66% happy with his job performance and just 18% disapproving of his work as governor.

Pollsters found opinions on Trump closely split and polarized.

Nearly 1.2 million Louisiana voters – 56% of the total participating – cast ballots in November 2016 to elect Republican Trump as president.

Pollsters found half of the Louisiana voters questioned approved of the president’s handling of the virus, while 41% disapproved. He got overwhelming support among Republicans, 87% approve, 9% disapprove. But independents were more closely divided: 47% approval to 43 disapproval. He only gets 22% support from Louisiana Democrats.

When asked who’s done a better job handling the virus overall Edward beats out Trump by a 46-41 margin, according to the survey by Public Policy Polling, a Democratic polling firm based in Raleigh, N.C. The margin of error is +/-3.1%.

Those surveyed answered 16 questions by either pressing a button on their landline or texting a response on their cell phone. Women made up 53% of the respondents and African Americans accounted for 30%. African Americans make-up 31.3% of the state’s 2.99 million registered voters and women account for 55%.

Forty-four percent of those polled identified themselves as Democrats, while 42% of the registered voters in this state call themselves Democrats. No regional breakdown was given.

The poll was commissioned by A Stronger Louisiana, Richard Carbo, Edwards’ reelection campaign manager, said in an email Tuesday.

A Stronger Louisiana is a Baton Rouge-based group that supports Edwards policies and was formed Jan. 14, the day after the governor was sworn in for his second term.

The group’s officers listed with the Secretary of State’s Office, are Sandra McClelland, of Franklin and executive director of the Governor’s Mansion Preservation Foundation; Renee Lapeyrolerie, of New Orleans and a former executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party; and Randall Morris, of the Rural Hospital Coalition, a trade group, and owner of West Carroll Health Systems in Oak Grove, a 35-bed acute care hospital, 80-bed nursing home and full-service primary medical care facility in northeast Louisiana.