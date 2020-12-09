Villa del Rey Elementary School in Baton Rouge moved 100% virtual Wednesday and won't reopen for in-person instruction until after the holidays thanks to the impact of the novel coronavirus.
Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said there's only two positive cases at the school currently, but the virus is still causing issues.
"A good portion of staff did not return after Thanksgiving due to unrelated contact tracing/quarantine impacts, making school operations difficult," Gast said.
Virtual instruction at Villa del Rey will replace in-person instruction through Friday, Dec. 18, the last day of the fall semester.
McKinley Middle School is also taking this same step starting Wednesday, but only for seventh grade and "out of an abundance of caution."
"The seventh grade hall will be completely closed for deep cleaning," according to the announcement from the middle school, which was sent out Tuesday.