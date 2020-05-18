In-person graduation ceremonies for public high schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will begin May 28 with three high schools and continue until June 12.
The parish school system announced the schedule Monday for a total of 14 high schools. Times, locations, the number of tickets per graduate and other details, however, are still to come, and the schedule is not firm.
“Please note that all graduation activities could be subject to change if further health risks emerge,” according to the announcement.
The first high schools out the gate are Lee, Northeast and Woodlawn high schools. The final event, on June 12, is a joint graduation ceremony between Northdale Superintendent’s Academy and EBR Virtual Academy.
As part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ relaxation of his stay-at-home order and reopen the state's economy after it was shut down due to coronavirus, the venues where these ceremonies take place will be limited to 25 percent capacity, meaning much fewer tickets than are normally available.
There will be “strict” health precautions: social distancing requiring people to stay at least six feet apart, all attendees will need to wear masks, and all attendees will have their temperatures checked as they enter.
Graduates won’t have to attend if they don’t want to.
“Attendance for graduates is optional, and the district is working to provide video recordings and/or a video live stream for those that cannot be present,” according to the announcement.
Schools individually will be announcing school-specific details of their ceremonies as they settle on them. The school system is planning to release a master list soon.
"I just wanted people to have the dates because I know people were getting really anxious to receive that information," said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system.
Gast said many graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors at their respective schools. And at least one high school is still deciding whether to hold two ceremonies in the same day, she said.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting is livestreaming a different graduation ceremony Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. honoring student bodies leaders for high schools across the parish. LSU Football Coach Orgeron will deliver the commencement speech and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome will hand out diplomas. The event is being organized by the Mayor’s Office, the parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Leadership Institute, whose seniors will also be honored.
Meanwhile, Madison Prep, a public charter high school in Baton Rouge, has announced it is holding a drive-thru graduation ceremony May 29 at 5 p.m. in the school parking lot.
Here are the dates for in-person graduation ceremonies for East Baton Rouge Parish public high schools:
- May 28: Lee High, Northeast High and Woodlawn High, May 28
- May 29: Broadmoor High
- June 2: Baton Rouge Magnet High
- June 4: Belaire Magnet High
- June 5: Arlington Preparatory Academy
- June 6: Istrouma High
- June 9: McKinley High and Tara High
- June 11: Glen Oaks High and Scotlandville High, June 11
- June 12: Northdale Superintendent’s Academy & EBR Virtual Academy