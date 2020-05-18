First grade teacher Laura Duhe, center, takes a photo with some of the kids she taught as first graders, after they and other upcoming graduates from Brusly High did their 'Senior March' down the halls of Brusly Elementary. From left with her are Gabi Mancuso, 17, Sydney Lockhart, 18, Philip Koenig, 17, Ashley Templet, 18 and Jean Luke Bernard, 17.