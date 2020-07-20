Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. to address the state of the coronavirus pandemic even as Louisiana's Phase 2 reopening order is set to expire this week.

Phase 2 restrictions were extended until July 24 last month as officials began reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases that made Edwards hesitant to move Louisiana into Phase 3 of reopening.

+2 The White House thinks Louisiana needs more coronavirus restrictions. John Bel Edwards doesn't -- yet. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday while he will consider new White House guidelines that call for the closure of gyms and rolling back indoo…

Coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations have continued to see major increases across the state, which has recently spurred city and state leaders to tack on orders not originally mandated in Phase 2, such as re-closing bars and limiting large gatherings.

It also helped put in place the current statewide mask mandate.

As of Monday, Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 3,187 new cases -- half of those were attributed to backlogged tests -- bringing the statewide total to 94,892 COVID-19 cases.

+2 'Know your risk': This Ochsner chart ranks everyday activities by coronavirus risk Some daily activities, such as grocery shopping and dining at a restaurant patio, can vary in the risk associated with contracting coronavirus…

The death toll has reached 3,462 victims, and 1,508 are hospitalized with coronavirus.

You can follow the governor's press conference live below:

Can't see embed above? Click here.