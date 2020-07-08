Louisiana health officials have released a list of settings where they have confirmed outbreaks of the coronavirus, with food processing plants, bars and industrial settings topping the list.
The data, which was released for the first time Wednesday, partly reveals the scope of the problems associated with places like crawfish processing facilities and bars, which have experienced some of the most conspicuous outbreaks to date.
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 11 outbreaks at food processing plants, tied to 423 cases; 36 outbreaks at bars, tied to 393 cases; and 16 outbreaks at industrial settings, with 117 cases related to such facilities. The data is cumulative since the start of the pandemic, though the state's ramped-up contact tracing didn't start until mid-May.
Several crawfish facilities in the Acadiana region have seen outbreaks among the migrant workers who travel to the U.S. each year to work the facilities and live in dorm-type settings or trailers with each other. Bars in the Tigerland area of Baton Rouge saw an alarming outbreak among more than 100 young people recently, which prompted one bar, Fred's, to sponsor a drive-through testing site in its parking lot.
The Health Department defines an outbreak as two or more cases among unrelated individuals who have visited the site in a two-week period. The figures are collected through contact tracing and outbreaks reported to the agency.
Given the state’s troubles with contact tracing, the numbers are likely undercounting the cases associated with the settings, which exclude congregate settings like nursing homes and prisons. As of mid-June the state had only reached 57% of infected people it had reached out to, which doesn’t include many who have incomplete contact information.
Contact tracing is a centerpiece of the state’s reopening strategy, and the state has spent millions of dollars to hire and train hundreds of callers to do the work, which involves calling those who were infected and finding out who they came into contact with. But the effort has proved more difficult than officials hoped, largely because people aren’t picking up the phone.
In all, the data released by the Health Department tracked 135 outbreaks totaling 1,432 cases. Aside from the top three settings, the list includes colleges, three outbreaks with 84 cases; restaurants, 16 outbreaks with 68 cases; construction sites, three outbreaks with 48 cases; casinos, four outbreaks with 38 cases and more.
Here’s the full list.
Source: Louisiana Dept. of Health