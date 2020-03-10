With no signs of slowing down, the coronavirus has infected hundreds of thousands of people across the globe and taken almost 4,000 lives as of March 9.

While the virus hasn't spread in the United States nearly as bad as it has in China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, the death toll is now 26 people while the number of people who are sick has quickly risen to 666 cases. On Monday afternoon, a presumptive case in New Orleans contributed to the already high number.

Even before Louisiana's first coronavirus case was officially confirmed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, self quarantines and changes to or cancellations of events were already in motion as state and city residents take precautions against the widespread virus.

Sources: J WHO, CDC, NHC, Dingxiangyuan and Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering

Here is what we know -- and don't know -- now that the coronavirus has made its way to New Orleans.

Louisiana's first presumptive coronavirus case

The presumptive first case of the new coronavirus, which has been linked to numerous deaths, has been confirmed in Louisiana, according to the governor's office.

Full story: Louisiana's first presumptive case of coronavirus at VA Medical Center; patient admitted Friday

The person is a Jefferson Parish resident who is at an Orleans Parish hospital. The patient is currently being treated by the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown New Orleans, according to a statement from the hospital and an email to hospital staff.

What does it mean that the case is presumptive?

Even though the patient tested positive by VA Hospital doctors, its presumptive status does not change until it is confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A final result could come in a matter of days.

Who is the patient and how did they catch the virus?

At this time, all that is known about Louisiana's first coronavirus patient is that they are a veteran and were admitted into the hospital Friday after they were "deemed appropriate for COVID-19" testing by the state health department.

Officials also said the patient had not recently traveled overseas.

How is the hospital containing the spread?

The veteran is being cared for in isolation by staff members trained in infection control. Hospital officials said transmission to others is low, but staff that interacted with the patient before the case was confirmed "are being assessed for exposure" and for possible self-quarantine of two weeks.

Amid likely spread, officials urge residents to stay calm

After Monday's first case was announced, Gov. John Bel Edwards and other Louisiana leaders urged people not to “panic” but cautioned the outbreak will likely get worse as it spreads.

Full story: John Bel Edwards: Be 'vigilant' but don't panic as Louisiana gets first coronavirus case

The Louisiana Department of Health said it swiftly launched an epidemiological investigation aimed at finding the source of the virus as well as who the patient came into contact with. Those people will then be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and may be tested for the virus.

However, officials know of one person who came into close contact with New Orleans' coronavirus patient, and that person is a teacher's roommate who has been asked to stay home for at least two weeks.

What should residents do?

As Edwards said Monday, people should listen to health officials, wash their hands and stay home if sick. The elderly and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk from the virus, though 80% of cases have been mild with cold-like symptoms.

How many people in Louisiana have been tested?

It's only been a little more than a week since Louisiana gained the ability to test patients with CDC test kits after a slow start as the federal government struggled to get test kits to state and local labs.

A total of 15 people have been tested in Louisiana, but the state has the ability to test between 150 and 650 people. Edwards said once testing ramps up, public health officials will likely discover more cases.

The criteria for testing is still limited to people who have traveled to certain areas and have symptoms, those who have had close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 and who show their own symptoms and those with an acute respiratory illness that cannot be explained.

What is the status of the teacher's self-quarantine?

A teacher of Terrytown's Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School is being self-quarantined for two weeks after their roommate had close contact to the patient with a presumptive case of coronavirus. Though neither the teacher or their roommate exhibited symptoms, the school told parents they were being extra cautions.

School staff cleaned and disinfected the campus Monday after students went home.

How coronavirus impacts communities

While New Orleans worries about what coronavirus could do to its tourism and hospitality industry, Baton Rouge and Lafayette have their own concerns.

Full Story: Coronavirus sparks emergency planning in Baton Rouge, from the homeless to college students

Both college communities, leaders in Baton Rouge and Lafayette discussed Monday how they could contain an outbreak in settings where so many people are required to come together face to face. Officials involved in Baton Rouge's homeless community also expressed concerns on the virus spreading within a community of few resources.

What are the universities' plans?

A wide array of public and private institutions throughout the Baton Rouge area have also been busy developing their own emergency plans for this deadly virus, including decisions that involved canceling study abroad programs and the possibility of suspending face-to-face classes.

Due to coronavirus, SEC will use health precautions at men's basketball tourney, gymnastics championship After three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus turned up in Nashville over the weekend, the Southeastern Conference has announced that the…

The SEC is also heavily monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and plan to increase hygiene practices at games, but canceling games is on the table if the situation worsens.

What is Baton Rouge doing for the homeless?

People who are homeless are at heightened risk of contracting contagious illnesses because they sleep in close quarters in encampments and shelters, visit doctors infrequently and have a higher prevalence of respiratory problems, advocates say.

Workers at St. Vincent de Paul, the largest homeless shelter in Baton Rouge, have been cleaning doorknobs and surfaces, as well as spreading the word about the virus.

How do Lafayette leaders plan to handle an outbreak?

Just as first responders and University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials did during the Ebola outbreak, their protocol is to do a drill, though they do expect a case of coronavirus to actually be confirmed in the area unlike Ebola.

+8 How Lafayette leaders, medical teams are preparing for coronavirus with spread to Louisiana Lafayette Parish leaders are bracing for the arrival of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, now that it has reached Louisiana.

UL administrators have had an "ongoing discussion" for weeks about the threat posed by the novel coronavirus, including the possibility of converting classroom lectures to online classes to protect those who study and work at the university.

What else to know

Infections were reported in more than half the world’s countries, according to The Associated Press. More than 110,000 people have tested positive for the disease and more than 3,800 people with the virus have died, most of them in China. Some 62,000 people have already recovered.

What exactly is coronavirus, or COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a new strain from the family of so-called coronaviruses that can cause everything from the common cold to fever, cough and difficulty breathing. The virus originated in China late last year.

The virus poses the most risk to elderly adults and those with existing medical conditions. Younger or healthier people may be infected but not know it, as many adults show no symptoms.

How has this affected the economy?

Stocks plunged 7% on Wall Street Monday, triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes. The steep drop followed similar falls in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Oil prices fell amid decline in demand, coronavirus scare; Here's why that's not good for Louisiana Businesses across Louisiana tied to the oil and gas industry might bear the brunt of another downturn in the price of crude oil, which tumbled…

The most violent drops came from the oil markets, where prices cratered more than 20%. Businesses across Louisiana tied to the oil and gas industry might bear the brunt of another downturn in the price of crude oil, which tumbled as much as 34% Monday before settling just above $31 per barrel.

Tell us how coronavirus has impacted you

If you have tips, or want to talk to us, this is how to do it:

Here's our e-mail address for all tips: newstips@theadvocate.com

The Times-Picayune and The Advocate health reporter Emily Woodruff has been covering all facets of the coronavirus epidemic and the local response. She can be reached at ewoodruff@theadvocate.com. She can also be reached at (850) 445-0335, or on the encrypted communication app Signal at the same number.