It’s a rite of passage and an American tradition. For one night near the end of the school year, it’s a time to be extravagant and carefree, to celebrate their friends — perhaps a special someone — and make memories for a lifetime.
It’s prom night. For area high school students, and especially those in their final year, those memories won’t be made this spring, at least in a formal setting. At a time when lives and livelihoods are disappearing, that is small by comparison. But it’s still a loss.
“We’re thankful that we don’t have coronavirus and we’re thankful that we’re all healthy, but it’s very disappointing for all these poor seniors,” said Tracey Randolph, whose daughter, Aubrey, will soon graduate from University High. “It’s just a laundry list of items they’re missing out on, which is so sad.”
And not just for the students. Prom season is big for any number of businesses: reception halls, restaurants, florists, formal wear rentals and limousine companies, as Randolph knows well. She owns Riverside Transportation, and many high school students make a limo ride part of the fun of prom night.
“It does feel a little sad because this would have been my last prom,” said Kerrington Griffin, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. “I did have the privilege to go last year, so I’ll just have to reminisce on those memories.”
Knowing their students’ disappointment, many school administrators held out as long as possible before canceling prom. At Lee Magnet High School, prom originally was scheduled for March 27, then pushed back four weeks in case social distancing restrictions worked swiftly enough to become unnecessary.
When it became evident that proms would have to be canceled, some creative, 21st century solutions popped up. Television and movie star John Krasinski held a prom on YouTube on April 17 that all high school students in the country could attend, with Krasinski as the DJ with musicians Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers performing and a cameo appearance by Rainn Wilson, who joined Krasinski in the cast of the TV comedy "The Office."
Locally, the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition held a similar event April 16. Designed for the 230 students in its program, which provides educational enhancements for high-achieving students in lower-income families, it was opened to any area high school senior, said Josh Howard, BRYC director of community. Rapper Amillion performed, and students “attended” through the Zoom web-conferencing site. About 100 students participated, some entering virtual breakout rooms where they could interact.
“It was really fun,” said Kenya Carney, a senior at Lee Magnet High, who decided to dress up for the occasion. “It was kind of like a real prom, just on a computer screen. … The music was good. The energy outside the computer screen was all good and positive. I forgot about coronavirus for a while.”
Not every attempt to create a prom substitute has been so high-tech. Sara and Preston Coles used white Christmas lights to decorate their garage and have a special family celebration on April 18, which would have been the night their son, Ethan, would have attended his senior prom at The Dunham School. They created a band, with Ethan on guitar, Preston on drums, a neighbor on bass and Ethan’s girlfriend, who has stayed with the family throughout the quarantine, singing. Dunham’s senior class officers made a surprise visit to tell Ethan that he’d been named friendliest in the senior class, an honor that would have been announced at prom.
“It’s their senior prom,” Sara Coles said. “It’s a big bummer. You don’t get to do that again. That’s why we’re trying to compensate and do something fun so that it doesn’t feel like he’s lost out on everything.”
Some principals are still holding out hopes that prom and other milestone events can still take place.
“Currently, our goal is to have an in-person prom, ring ceremony and graduation,” said Port Allen High Principal James Jackson. “The question is when, not if. Whenever it is safe enough to have these events, we will. Virtual events are a creative alternative, but we do not want our students, faculty, parents, and supporters to miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime events in their traditional and truest form.”
As disappointing as it is to miss prom and other senior milestones, Griffin said she hopes her fellow classmates won’t let it get them down.
“We are an intelligent class with a promising future ahead,” she said. “Things that were canceled like prom, senior breakfast and graduation may have been canceled or virtual, but we still have so much to look forward to just because we are the Class of 2020 and we are strong.”