Our Lady of the Lake announced Tuesday it has entered a program that will explore the effectiveness of using convalescent plasma to heal patients with severe cases of the novel coronavirus.

Studies have suggested plasma from those who recovered from COVID-19 may help patients with life-threading forms of the illness, though the treatment has not been proven.

The program will explore if convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies to coronavirus, may provide immunity to patients with a severe case of COVID-19.

OLOL joined an expanded access program led by the Mayo Clinic. The hospital's blood donor center has already started collecting convalescent plasma from those who recovered from coronavirus. OLOL will distribute the plasma to its patients who qualify and enroll in the trial.

“Our Lady of the Lake’s team of dedicated research scientists and physicians are working on numerous clinical trials exploring potential treatments of COVID-19 and expediting diagnosis,” said Vince Cataldo, MD, a medical oncologist and hematologist, and the program’s physician leader, in a statement. “Collaborating with the Mayo Clinic on this convalescent plasma expanded access program will give patients who have recovered from COVID-19 an opportunity to give back to their community and potentially help those who will contract the disease in the future.”

Saints coach Sean Payton, who recovered from coronavirus, donated plasma Monday at the Blood Center in New Orleans. Personnel at the facility said the plasma will go to a local person in need.

"Until there's a vaccine for it, this allows us to do something we think can help," Payton said. "Hopefully that plasma can help someone who's been affected maybe in a much more grave way."

Donation sites across the country are accepting plasma, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not yet know how much convalescent plasma transfusion will help severely ill patients.

Those who wish to donate convalescent plasma must show documentation of a positive COVID-19 test result and felt symptom-free for at least 28 days. Donors who have been recovered for 14-27 days will need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test.

To schedule a donation or learn if you qualify to donate plasma, contact the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center at 225-765-8338 or email Jay.thomas@fmolhs.org.