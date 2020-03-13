East Baton Rouge Parish school officials are directing all 12-month employees to report to work Monday to continue developing transition plans after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ordered all Louisiana public schools to close until April 13 in response to the coronavirus.
In a written statement Friday afternoon, Superintendent Warren Drake said district staff are still working out what to do about getting meals to school students, School Board meetings, the needs of graduating seniors, state testing requirements and whether spring break, scheduled for April 10 to 17, will continue as previously planned.
“We will make announcements once decisions are made,” Drake said.
Non-12-month school employees should stay home but will receive directions from their supervisors by early next week and are encouraged to check their work email for updates.
In hopes of remaining open, the school system on Thursday had announced it was suspending district travel, including field trips, and greatly restricting outside visitors and events that brought in people outside the “school family.” The governor’s order, however, made those moves moot.
On Wednesday, Associate Superintendent Ben Necaise said the school district was looking at relying on a mix of electronic and printed materials to distribute to students to help them continue their education through any break in traditional schooling, but had not made a final decision.
In his statement Friday, Drake would only say the district will provide “resources for parents to access for optional enrichment,” saying details are to come.
Drake said he recognizes that closing schools will add a burden to many.
“There are thousands of families whose lives will be upended by this and our hearts go out to them,” he said. “It is disheartening to think of all of the missed experiences and opportunities that this pandemic is causing, however, the safety, health, and well-being of this city and our families remain our top priority.”