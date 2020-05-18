Health officials are reporting 22 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 3,056.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 34,709 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 34,432 on Sunday.

Currently, 1,03 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 118 patients are on ventilators. Both of those numbers increased from 1,019 and 111 respectively as of Sunday.

26,249 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus. That number is updated at the beginning of the week. The last update on May 10 reported 22,608 patients listed as 'recovered.' The new figure was recorded Saturday.

2,440 people in the state have died. That's an increase of 15 reported deaths since Sunday.

An additional 123 deaths are marked as 'probable.' That number was previously reported as 66.

There are now 216 deaths and 3,056 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That's an increased of 4 reported deaths and 22 reported cases since Sunday's update.

See full list of data below.

