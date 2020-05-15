All 14 East Baton Rouge Parish library locations will remain closed to the public for the time being, but they will begin to gradually start offering some services again starting Monday.
The libraries have been closed for more than a month due to the statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order, which lifted Friday.
Telephone assistance will be expanded to all locations from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Starting Monday, patrons can start reserving books and other materials for pickup, get help accessing databases and other online services, and obtain a computer-use only card.
Wi-fi will be available outside all locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Starting Wednesday, patrons will be able to call ahead or go online to reserve materials. They can be picked up at the drive-thru/pick up windows at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard and the Fairwood Branch on Old Hammond Highway or in the lobbies of the other locations. Hours are the same as the online service.
Due dates for all currently checked out materials will be extended through Tuesday June 30. Patrons can begin returning materials through each location's exterior return; all materials will be quarantined or disinfected.