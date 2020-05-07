One day after the Baton Rouge area surpassed 400 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the region added 12 more on Thursday even as new positive diagnoses slowed from the day before, new health data show.
The new deaths in the 12-parish area represented the fourth consecutive day of double digit growth from COVID-19 fatalities, according to local coroners and state health officials.
New coronavirus cases in the Baton Rouge area grew by 1.3% on Thursday to 5,361 since the outbreak began, but that growth, down some from Wednesday, still represented 71 cases in all, state health data show.
East Baton Rouge Parish added 32 cases for a total of 2,256, state health officials said.
Through Saturday, about 70% of all people diagnosed with the virus across the state were presumed to have recovered. No parish-level recovery data are available.
Statewide, COVID-19 deaths hit 2,135 on Thursday and, based on current trends, could surpass in two or three days the number of deaths that Louisiana had from Alzheimer's disease in 2017.
Louisiana added 41 news deaths from the COVID-19 illness on Thursday, the state Department of Health reported in its noon update.
Alzheimer's, a chronic degenerative disease, killed 2,188 in 2017 and was the state's sixth leading cause of death then, the last year for which there is federal data.
Once COVID-19 deaths do pass the Alzheimer's count from 2017, it will have surpassed what was an annual tally, likely, in less than two months. The first COVID-19 death in Louisiana was reported March 14.
West Feliciana Parish, which had briefly mulled having businesses reopen beyond what Gov. John Bel Edwards had directed in his extended stay-at-home order, had its largest single day of new cases since late March.
The parish added 16 new cases on Thursday, second only to East Baton Rouge Parish in the region for daily growth, an Advocate analysis of state data shows.
Though a small number, the one-day tally in West Feliciana tally represented a one-day increase of 10% for the rural parish, bringing the total to 174.
The parish is home to Louisiana State Penitentiary. The state prison also known as Angola had 79 cases as of Thursday, corrections officials said.
But state health department counts for cases parishwide have sometimes lagged what corrections officials report for individual prisons, so it's hard to know exactly how big of share any prison's cases have in a surrounding parish.
East Baton Rouge Parish added just four new deaths, and other parishes in the region contributed to new regional total of 412 on Thursday, state health officials and the parish coroner said.
Iberville Parish, which added one new death on Thursday, became the first parish in the region to break 100 deaths per 100,000 people. Other rural parishes in the area with high numbers of deaths relative to their small populations are close behind Iberville on a per capita basis, The Advocate analysis of the data shows.
Before Thursday, only Orleans, St. John the Baptist and Bienville parishes had a per capita death rate above 100 deaths per 100,000 people, a Times-Picayune/The Advocate analysis shows.
Iberville is home to a census tract in the St. Gabriel area that had the highest number of cases in the state, according to the latest count. The tract is also home to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and a related women's dorm with a combined 176 cases so far.
But state prison facilities have had only a handful of deaths from COVID-19, while Iberville Parish has had 33, third most in the Baton Rouge region. Other census tracts in the parish have elevated numbers of cases too.
Even with 193 deaths through Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish, the per capita rate remained the below the state average of nearly 46 per 100,000 people.
The parish, Louisiana's most populous, had a per capita rate of nearly 44 per 100,000, the Advocate analysis shows.
Louisiana added 253 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the total to 30,652, representing a slowing of new cases from the past few days.
Health experts have said that changes in new coronavirus cases are tied to the pace of the testing process. Going along with the lower rate of new cases, newly completed tests in the Baton Rouge also ebbed a bit on Thursday from stronger growth the prior two days, health data show.
Nearly 1,000 new tests were completed on Thursday in the Baton Rouge area, which works out to a per capita rate of 99 tests per 100,000 people.
Health experts at Harvard University have suggested daily per capita testing should hit at least 150 tests per 100,000 people per day to begin safely reopening society.
Across Louisiana, 1,432 patients were hospitalized Thursday as a result of coronavirus, including 189 people on ventilators. Both counts have been on long-term downward trends.
See totals for other regional parishes:
- Ascension: 672 cases, 46 deaths
- Assumption: 206 cases, 9 deaths
- East Feliciana: 132 cases, 19 deaths
- Iberville: 492 cases, 33 deaths
- Livingston: 268 cases, 19 deaths
- Point Coupee: 120 cases, 17 deaths
- St. Helena: 32 cases, 1 death
- St. James: 256 cases, 20 deaths
- Tangipahoa: 635 cases, 26 deaths
- West Baton Rouge: 132 cases, 19 deaths
- West Feliciana: 174 cases, 5 deaths
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
See our coronavirus tracking map here.